Katy Perry dines with Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry was all smiles as she stepped out for dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal, just a month after announcing her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom.

TMZ reported that the Last Friday Night singer and the former Canadian prime minister marked an outing as they were relishing a meal together in Montréal on Monday, July 28.

The report revealed that the pair were seen eating at neighborhood restaurant Le Violon.

Perry and Trudeau stepped out just one month after the Dark Horse songstress ended her engagement with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

According to the outlet, Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, enjoyed cocktails and several dishes, including one that featured lobster.

The outlet revealed that the twosome met with the chef during dinner and headed to the kitchen after their meal to thank the staff.

Perry confirmed her split from Bloom in June as it was reported that the couple ended their engagement and parted ways after nine years of an on-and-off romance and six years after the Troy star's proposal.

After a week their reps opened up about the breakup, saying that Perry and Bloom had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

However, they mentioned that the former couple would continue to show a united front for the sake of their 4½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

On the other hand, in August 2023, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire confirmed their split after 18 years of marriage.

The couple, who share children Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11, revealed that it was an amicable split.

