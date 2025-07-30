Ozzy Osbourne’s family breaks down in emotional funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne’s family came together in a deeply emotional farewell, saying their final goodbyes to the legendary rocker during a moving funeral procession that marked the end of an era in rock history.
The Prince of Darkness' loved ones attended Ozzy's funeral procession in the city of Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, as his fans stood in a queue on the streets of his beloved hometown to give him a final goodbye.
Ozzy's family and cortege stopped at Broad Street, now a symbolic site of remembrance marked by tributes left at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench.
The cortege was accompanied by Bostin’ Brass, a local band whose live performance echoed through the streets of Birmingham.
His coffin was laid with purple flowers spelling out his name and fans threw flowers at the hearse as it passed and chanted "Ozzy, Ozzy."
The footage from BBC showed the line of mourners then stopped on the Black Sabbath bridge and the family, including Ozzy's grandchildren, got out to view the tributes for around five minutes.
Fans chanted, "We love you, Sharon." as grief set in, Kelly Osbourne held tightly to her mother Sharon’s hand in a silent show of strength.
Son Jack Osbourne, daughter Aimee Osbourne and Ozzy's son Louis Osbourne were also by their side to receive the tributes.
A private ceremony to lay the Paranoid singer to rest is set for later on July 30.
Ozzy died on Tuesday, July 22 at the age of 76.