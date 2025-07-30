Home / Entertainment

Ozzy Osbourne’s family breaks down in emotional funeral procession

The Prince of Darkness' loved ones attended Osbourne's funeral procession in the city of Birmingham, England


Ozzy Osbourne’s family came together in a deeply emotional farewell, saying their final goodbyes to the legendary rocker during a moving funeral procession that marked the end of an era in rock history.

The Prince of Darkness' loved ones attended Ozzy's funeral procession in the city of Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, as his fans stood in a queue on the streets of his beloved hometown to give him a final goodbye.

Ozzy's family and cortege stopped at Broad Street, now a symbolic site of remembrance marked by tributes left at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench.

The cortege was accompanied by Bostin’ Brass, a local band whose live performance echoed through the streets of Birmingham.

His coffin was laid with purple flowers spelling out his name and fans threw flowers at the hearse as it passed and chanted "Ozzy, Ozzy."

The footage from BBC showed the line of mourners then stopped on the Black Sabbath bridge and the family, including Ozzy's grandchildren, got out to view the tributes for around five minutes.

Fans chanted, "We love you, Sharon." as grief set in, Kelly Osbourne held tightly to her mother Sharon’s hand in a silent show of strength.

Son Jack Osbourne, daughter Aimee Osbourne and Ozzy's son Louis Osbourne were also by their side to receive the tributes.

A private ceremony to lay the Paranoid singer to rest is set for later on July 30.

Ozzy died on Tuesday, July 22 at the age of 76.

Read more :

Entertainment

Selena Gomez shows love to Gracie Abrams as she collabs with Role Model

Selena Gomez shows love to Gracie Abrams as she collabs with Role Model
Gracie Abrams performs with renowned rapper Role Model during her iconic show in NYC

Anthony Mackie accidently reveals ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ release?

Anthony Mackie accidently reveals ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ release?
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ stars Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth and more

Dwayne Johnson shares never-before-seen moments with his adorable daughters

Dwayne Johnson shares never-before-seen moments with his adorable daughters
The 'Red Notice' star shares his daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, with his wife, Lauren Hashian

Jeremy Renner spills exciting beans on Marvel return

Jeremy Renner spills exciting beans on Marvel return
Jeremy Renner shares his candid thoughts on potential of 'Hawkeye' second season

Doja Cat takes sharp dig at Sydney Sweeney over controversial ad campaign

Doja Cat takes sharp dig at Sydney Sweeney over controversial ad campaign
Sydney Sweeney received harsh criticism online after featured in American Eagle's controversial ad campaign

Kanye West shares first post after Bianca Censori's Instagram 'hack'

Kanye West shares first post after Bianca Censori's Instagram 'hack'
Kanye West returns to social media after wife Bianca Censori's Instagram 'hack' drama

Oscar-nominated film editor Don Zimmerman passes away at 81

Oscar-nominated film editor Don Zimmerman passes away at 81
Don Zimmerman received his first Oscar-nomination for his exceptional work in popular film, 'Coming Home'

Taron Egerton breaks silence on becoming next James Bond

Taron Egerton breaks silence on becoming next James Bond
The cast and release date of upcoming film, 'Bond 26', is currently under the wrap