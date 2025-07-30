Home / Entertainment

Cruz Beckham dismissed Brooklyn, Nicola’s attempt to end family rift

Cruz Beckham reportedly dismissed brother Brooklyn and sister-in-law Nicola Peltz’s attempts to defuse ongoing family tensions.

As per TMZ, the aspiring chef and the Lola actress team recently contacted Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham.

On Tuesday, the outlet claimed the twosome appealed to family members to end “leaking negative stories” threatening to halt communication otherwise.

Brooklyn and Peltz allegedly believed that their family feud was “counterproductive” when the public’s focus should be on their “accomplishments and positive news.”

On the other hand, Cruz seemingly went on to drag his brother and sister-in-law through his Instagram stories.

On Monday, the 20-year-old gained media attention over a series of critical Instagram Notes shared in recent months.

He posted messages ranged from “Youre a fraud” and “Ur a d–k now” to “Instant karma gonna get you” and “Oh it’s stockholm syndrome”

One post read, “Ur dead to me.”

Notably, the speculation around family feud has ignited since April as Brooklyn had gone “no contact” with his parents.

“He’s not responding to those that try to connect,” a source told in June but his camp refuted the claims.

Lately, social media users have pointed out that Victoria and David Beckham appear to be subtly distancing themselves from Nicola Peltz through their Instagram activity.

The couple has consistently liked Brooklyn’s recent posts except those featuring his wife.

