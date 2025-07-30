Adam Sandler shares secret behind his enduring marriage to Jackie

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie are still going strong, their “very special” bond after 22 years of marriage.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared, "They still have great chemistry. They really enjoy each other's company.”
The insider mentioned that a couple "keep a tight social circle with longtime friends," and they prefer to have their quality time together remain low-key.
They mentioned, "Their idea of a perfect night is dinner with friends or a movie night at home."
"Ever since the girls were born, Jackie has always said how lucky she feels and what a great dad Adam is," said the source, adding, "Their marriage is very special."
The couple became parents in 2006 with the birth of their daughter Sadie, now 19, who appears in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside her sister Sunny, 16.
Both daughters often feature in Adam’s projects, and Jackie also has a role in the sequel as a ballet instructor.
Speaking at the premiere of the new golf comedy, Adam talked about the changes since making the first film, which hit theaters in 1996.
He said, "I got kids. I got a wife that knows me forever, and we click and we have a nice love affair going on. That's where I'm at right now. I'm smarter in some ways and probably dumber in others."
Notably, Adam Sandler has been married to Jacqueline "Jackie" Sandler (née Titone) since 2003.