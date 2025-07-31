Justin Trudeau, daughter Ella spotted at Katy Perry’s show amid romance rumors

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have once again set tongues wagging as new photos emerged of them emerged, showcasing their growing bond.
According to Daily Mail, the former Canadian Prime Minister was spotted at the Roar singer’s Lifetimes Tour show just days after the pair seen at a cozy dinner date.
In the photo making rounds on the social media, Justin looked totally smitten by Katy as he cheered her on from the crowd alongside his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace.
For the concert look, the 53-year-old politician opted for a casual look wearing a simple black T-shirt while his daughter wore a matching top.
Although the details about the photo is not confirmed, many internet sleuths are suggesting that the image was taken on July 30 at Katy’s concert in Montreal.
The heartwarming appearance of Justin comes amid the rumors of his and Katy’s potential romance as they were filmed dining together in Montreal at the city's Le Violon restaurant on Monday.
In the viral video, Katy, who is newly single after splitting from Orlando Bloom, and Justin could be seen leaning over a table toward one another as they intimately chatted.
The singer, who is currently on the Canadian leg of her Lifetimes Tour, was seen gesturing as Justin intently listened. Later on, the duo even seen grabbing drinks together.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who share a 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, confirmed their split earlier this month.