Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon go neck to neck in ‘Who Wants to Be Millionaire’

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon fought tooth and nail as they reignited their years-long “feud.”
Jimmy and Matt’s lighthearted "feud" started in back 2005 when the Tv show host made a playful dig at the American film producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
In the latest episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, hosted by Jimmy, the Good Will Hunting actor won a million dollar cash prize with Ken Jennings for his nonprofit Water.org.
Matt was asked a million dollar question, "Which of these words is often used to describe one of the most beautiful auditory effects on Earth: the sound made by leaves of trees when wind blows through them?"
Possible answers for this question included Apricity, Petrichor, Susurrus or Eudaemonia. After a lot of discussion, the duo decided to use the "As the Host" lifeline.
Matt ended up winning the round and winning million dollar for his nonprofit organization, which helps bring clean water to communities in need.
While handing over the check to the winner, Jimmy jokingly told Matt , 54, “I'm begrudgingly going to shake your hand."
As the confetti dropped in celebration, the Hollywood star told the audience this check would reach 200,000 people through the charity.