Justin Timberlake prepares for emotional reunion after rocky tour

Justin Timberlake is reportedly planning an emotional reunion with loved ones after his troubled tour.
The Selfish singer has faced heavy criticism over his Forget Tomorrow World Tour which has been plagued with issues including last-minute cancellations of his performances.
As per Dailymail, his backlash reportedly prompted a shift in perspective, he now sees a return to *NSYNC as the right next step.
An insider said, “Justin understands why fans were disappointed, but he decided on what his tour was going to be all about, and he stuck with it.”
The source added, “But it also made him realize what needs to be next, and that’s a return to *NSYNC.”
“The songs he did with them both for the Trolls soundtrack and his album - Everything I Thought It Was - were well received," the insider shared.
Sharing about Timberlake’s realisation, the tipster revealed, "He knows that the fans want them back, so after his tour is done, he is going to spend some time with family, maybe entertain doing a film and then hunker down and reunite with his boys and make the *NSYNC reunion finally happen.”
Notably, Timberlake has gone viral for all the wrong reasons since launching his 121-date world tour in April 2024, which wraps tonight in Istanbul.
Following his performance in Romania, a fan who spent “a lot of money” to enjoy it, called him “an absolute disappointment.”