Lily Collins’ ‘little lilac’ daughter Tove lights up ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 set

Lily Collins’ “little lilac lady” was a vision in purple in the latest snaps!
Making the day of her 28.8 million fans and the Emily in Paris cast & crew, the 36-year-old American actress brought her six-month-old baby girl, Tove, to the set of the upcoming fifth season of the show.
She also shared her adorable little girl’s cute photos on her official Instagram Stories, captioning the first, “She’s a little lilac lady,” and the second, “At home and on set.”
In the first photo, Collins’ sweet daughter was seen lying on her stomach on soft cushions, dressed in an adorable lilac co-ord set that included a shirt and a pair of comfy trousers.
The heart-melting photo perfectly captured the gentle and playful mood of the moment.
Meanwhile, in the second snap, Tove was seen standing on a director’s chair on set, with a man gently holding her hands to help her balance.
To protect her baby girl’s privacy, Lily Collins places a purple heart sticker on Tove’s face in the snap.
For those unaware, the Mirror Mirror actress announced the arrival of her first child, daughter Tove Jane McDowell, with husband Charlie McDowell via an Instagram post on February 1, 2025.
“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again,” she captioned alongside her then-newborn girl’s photo.
Lily Collins is currently filming for the highly anticipated season 5 of her romantic comedy drama TV series, Emily in Paris.