Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns

Justin Timberlake has revealed he’s battling Lyme disease, opening up about the diagnosis in a candid moment that sheds light on the pop star’s private health struggles.

The Selfish singer took to his Instagram account on July 30, to share a heart wrenching news about his health struggles.

Sharing a slew of images from his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Timberlake expressed gratitude after concluding “two incredible years.”

He mentioned, “I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try…”

The Palmer star added, “This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) –– and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.”


While reflecting on the tour and festival tour, he shared that “I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.”

Timberlake disclosed, “Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease - which I don’t say so you feel bad for me - but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

He went on to explain the reason for his tiredness, “When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Timberlake said he nearly stopped touring but chose to push through, adding, “I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

Concluding the post, he noted, “Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected,” adding, “I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease, too.”

Notably, Justin Timberlake’s revelation came after he sparked concern over his “tired” appearance at one of his final tour concerts in Georgia last week.

