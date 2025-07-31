Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession

Shortly after leaving fans emotional by concluding his JT Live in 2025 tour, Justin Timberlake shocked his admirers with a heartbreaking personal confession.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 31, 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor shared a carousel of photographs from his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’s extended shows.
Alongside the photo collection, the Selfish hitmaker penned, “Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try…”
He continued, “As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.”
Making a shocking confession, Justin Timberlake revealed that he has been battling with a serious health issue called Lyme disease – a disease caused by Borrelia bacteria spread to people by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick.
For quite some time, the Better Place singer had been receiving massive backlash for not performing as energetically as expected during concerts.
Revealing the heartbreaking reason behind his low energy, Timberlake shared, “Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”
“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he added.
He went on to confess that during the tour, he faced a personal decision about whether to stop touring, but the joy of performing kept his spirit alive.
The Mirrors singer added, “I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted. Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected.”
Concluding his lengthy statement, Justin Timberlake expressed gratitude to everyone who joined him during the thrilling tour journey, including the fans, crew, band, singers, and dancers.
He also expressed his “unconditional love” for wife Jessica Biel and their two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, in the statement.
Justin Timberlake concluded his JT Live in 2025 tour in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 30, 2025.