Home / Entertainment

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession

The ‘Better Place’ hitmaker performed his final concert of JT Live in 2025 tour in Istanbul, Turkey

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession
Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession

Shortly after leaving fans emotional by concluding his JT Live in 2025 tour, Justin Timberlake shocked his admirers with a heartbreaking personal confession.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 31, 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor shared a carousel of photographs from his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’s extended shows.

Alongside the photo collection, the Selfish hitmaker penned, “Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try…”

He continued, “As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.”

Making a shocking confession, Justin Timberlake revealed that he has been battling with a serious health issue called Lyme disease – a disease caused by Borrelia bacteria spread to people by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick.

For quite some time, the Better Place singer had been receiving massive backlash for not performing as energetically as expected during concerts.

Revealing the heartbreaking reason behind his low energy, Timberlake shared, “Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he added.

He went on to confess that during the tour, he faced a personal decision about whether to stop touring, but the joy of performing kept his spirit alive.

The Mirrors singer added, “I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted. Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected.”

Concluding his lengthy statement, Justin Timberlake expressed gratitude to everyone who joined him during the thrilling tour journey, including the fans, crew, band, singers, and dancers.

He also expressed his “unconditional love” for wife Jessica Biel and their two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, in the statement.

Justin Timberlake concluded his JT Live in 2025 tour in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 30, 2025.

Read more :

Entertainment

Justin Bieber melts hearts with his tender side as doting dad to son Jack

Justin Bieber melts hearts with his tender side as doting dad to son Jack
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker’s heart-melting post proves him to be ‘the best’ daddy to his son, Jack Blues Bieber

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson reflect on first meeting after romance reveal

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson reflect on first meeting after romance reveal
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson sparked romance rumors with their 'The Naked Gun' red carpet PDA

Lily Collins’ ‘little lilac’ daughter Tove lights up ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 set

Lily Collins’ ‘little lilac’ daughter Tove lights up ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 set
The ‘Inheritance’ actress shares adorable photos of her little girl, Tove, from the set of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5

Justin Timberlake prepares for emotional reunion after rocky tour

Justin Timberlake prepares for emotional reunion after rocky tour
The 'Selfish' singer has faced heavy criticism over his Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Jenna Ortega wows crowd in surprise gown swap after ‘Wednesday’ S2 premiere

Jenna Ortega wows crowd in surprise gown swap after ‘Wednesday’ S2 premiere
Jenna Ortega made a stunning appearance at Central Hall Westminster for the 'Wednesday' season 2 premiere

Khloé Kardashian announces new addition in her family

Khloé Kardashian announces new addition in her family
Khloé Kardashian makes delightful confession in the latest episode of her podcast

Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon go neck to neck in ‘Who Wants to Be Millionaire’

Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon go neck to neck in ‘Who Wants to Be Millionaire’
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel reignited their years-long 'feud' in 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Courteney Cox marks ‘Friends’ costar Lisa Kudrow’s birthday with sweet wish

Courteney Cox marks ‘Friends’ costar Lisa Kudrow’s birthday with sweet wish
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow portrayed Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay, respectively, on the show 'Friends'