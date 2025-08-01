5 times celebrity apologies turned regret into controversy

Accepting mistakes and saying sorry isn’t always enough, especially when you are a celebrity in spotlight.
Media scrutiny of public figures has always been intense, but with the rise of social media, it has become even harsher. Now, fans can directly express their opinions, often leading to a greater backlash.
While apologies are meant to mend the rifts, in the world of celebrities and public figures, even a simple “sorry” is judged by millions and one wrong word can spark outrage, turning it into a headline.
In recent years, many celebrities have come under fire for both intentional and unintentional wrongdoings and have even owned their mistakes by issuing public apologies. However, while some received positive reactions and support from fans, others sparked even more public fury.
From Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars to Kylie Jenner’s GoFundMe backlash, here are five celebrity apologies that only made things worse.
Will Smith:
What happened: Still remembered as one of the most shocking incident in the Oscars history, Will Smith sparked outrage for slapping comedian Chris Rock on-air at the 94th Academy Awards when he joked about the Men in Black actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.
What went wrong: Smith’s reaction was met with intense public backlash following which he issued both written and video apologies.
Even after apologizing, Will Smith could not repair the damage and faced more heat as his written apology felt scripted and delayed, while the video also lacked emotions.
Doja Cat:
What happened: In May 2020, Doja Cat was embroiled in shocking scandal, alleging that she participated in racist and alt-right chatrooms and made inappropriate and racially insensitive jokes.
What went wrong: To clarify her stance, the Woman singer issued a statement on her official Instagram account, rejecting all the allegations and claiming the chatrooms were misunderstood.
However, her statement was seen as vague and did not address the issue directly, sparking further confusion and outrage, with the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty trending on Twitter.
The American rapper and singer then addressed the scandal once again during an Instagram Live, but failed to win public trust back.
Kylie Jenner:
What happened: In 2021, Kylie Jenner came under fire for sharing a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s emergency brain surgery.
What went wrong: Fans slammed the American socialite for donating only $5,000 towards the original goal of $10,000, and asking her followers to contribute, despite being a billionaire.
Responding to the controversy, Kylie stated on Instagram that Rauda was no longer her makeup artist and that she shared the fundraiser solely to raise awareness, as it had already reached $6,000 of the goal, excluding her own $5K contribution.
However, The Kardashians alum’s statement could not help her stop the backlash as her defensive tone and focus on clarifying relationship with Samuel Rauda made it feel dismissive, fueling the outrage.
J.K. Rowling:
What Happened: The famous Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling faced massive public scrutiny in June 2020 after she mocked the phrase “people who menstruate,” stating that it should simply refer to “women,” which was widely viewed as transphobic and served as a dismissal of transgender and non-binary people.
What went wrong: Instead of issuing a direct apology for her remark, Rowling defended her views by claiming that although she supports trans rights, her intention was only to support women’s rights, which she believes can be negatively affected by them.
The British author’s statement further fueled outrage among fans and was slammed by several notable figures in the entertainment industry, including Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.
Morgan Wallen:
What happened: Morgan Wallen found himself in a major controversy in early 2021 when a video of him using a racial slur outside his home while intoxicated went viral, sparking immense backlash from both the public and the entertainment industry.
What went wrong: Following the incident, the country singer issued multiple apologies, but failed to repair his tarnished reputation as many felt that his responses were more about damage control than genuine remorse.