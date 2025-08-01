Home / Entertainment

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission

Justin Timberlake has opened up about his Lyme disease diagnosis after wrapping Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission
Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission

Jessica Biel showered husband Justin Timberlake with support after he went public with his health scare.

On Thursday, July 31, hours after the Mirror singer turned to his Instagram account to share his Lyme disease diagnosis, Jessica reposted the announcement on her Instagram Story, which featured a click of Justin hugging their 9-year-old son, Silas.

In the post, The Illusionist actress shared a series of red heart emojis to emphasised her love and support for her husband of 12 years.

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission

Justin made the gut-wrenching announcement after concluding his two-year-long world tour.

Seemingly the confession was prompted after fans and audience highlighted his "tired" looks in the recent shows.

Being known as a private person, the Selfish singer wrote in his social media post, "I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself," he added.

"But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted."

He also shared that his wife and two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, have been by his side through all of his struggles.

Giving a shoutout to his little family, he noted, "To Jess, Silas, and Phin, nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way."

Justin Timberlake concluded his tour in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Read more :

Entertainment

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage
The pair got engaged in 2016 and exchanged the marital vows in 2018 after years of relationship

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession
The ‘Better Place’ hitmaker performed his final concert of JT Live in 2025 tour in Istanbul, Turkey

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns
The 'Selfish' singer disclosed a heart wrenching news about his private health struggles

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker hints at a new collab with the ‘Harry Potter’ star after their 2011 team-up on ‘Lego House’

Diddy shakes legal world with bold demand as Trump pardon rumors swirl

Diddy shakes legal world with bold demand as Trump pardon rumors swirl
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes shocking demand amid reports suggesting U.S. President Donald Trump is considering pardoning him

Drake officially pulls plug on delayed Australian Tour dates

Drake officially pulls plug on delayed Australian Tour dates
The 'God’s Plan' singer disappointed his fans as he cancelled the four concerts in Australia

Justin Bieber melts hearts with his tender side as doting dad to son Jack

Justin Bieber melts hearts with his tender side as doting dad to son Jack
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker’s heart-melting post proves him to be ‘the best’ daddy to his son, Jack Blues Bieber

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson reflect on first meeting after romance reveal

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson reflect on first meeting after romance reveal
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson sparked romance rumors with their 'The Naked Gun' red carpet PDA