Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission

Jessica Biel showered husband Justin Timberlake with support after he went public with his health scare.
On Thursday, July 31, hours after the Mirror singer turned to his Instagram account to share his Lyme disease diagnosis, Jessica reposted the announcement on her Instagram Story, which featured a click of Justin hugging their 9-year-old son, Silas.
In the post, The Illusionist actress shared a series of red heart emojis to emphasised her love and support for her husband of 12 years.
Justin made the gut-wrenching announcement after concluding his two-year-long world tour.
Seemingly the confession was prompted after fans and audience highlighted his "tired" looks in the recent shows.
Being known as a private person, the Selfish singer wrote in his social media post, "I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself," he added.
"But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted."
He also shared that his wife and two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, have been by his side through all of his struggles.
Giving a shoutout to his little family, he noted, "To Jess, Silas, and Phin, nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way."
Justin Timberlake concluded his tour in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.