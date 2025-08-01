Home / Entertainment

Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in 'Social Network 2'

The 2010 'Social Network' starred Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Dakota Johnson

Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in Social Network 2
Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in 'Social Network 2'

Jeremy Strong has been revealed as the top choice for the portrayal of Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming The Social Network Part II.

As reported by Deadline, on Thursday, July 31, despite not being presented with a formal offer, the Succession actor has been named the front-runner to play the Facebook founder.

In the original 2010 film, the role was played by Jesse Eisenberg, who also scored an Oscar nomination for his work.

The film, which is a follow--up to the original, is set to explore the beginning of the world's biggest social media platform.

A day prior, the outlet reported that Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison are also the top contenders to star in the second instalment of The Social Network, which will be directed and written by Aaron Sorkin.

Back in June, it was confirmed that Aaron would work on the script of the sequel almost 15 years after the original to share the next chapter in the Facebook story.

Aaron's original screenplay for the second part follows the Wall Street Journal's The Facebook Files by Jeff Horowitz, a bombshell series of articles published in October 2021 that revealed the inner workings of Facebook and the harms it caused.

The Social Network originally starred Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake, Rooney Mara, and Andrew Garfield. 

It followed Mark during the early days of Facebook when he created the social media platform in college. The movie earned critical acclaim and won Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing at the 2011 Academy Awards.

Read more :

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints
'Titanic' star faced challenges in his relationship with the 27-year-old model

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage
The pair got engaged in 2016 and exchanged the marital vows in 2018 after years of relationship

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession
The ‘Better Place’ hitmaker performed his final concert of JT Live in 2025 tour in Istanbul, Turkey

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns
The 'Selfish' singer disclosed a heart wrenching news about his private health struggles

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker hints at a new collab with the ‘Harry Potter’ star after their 2011 team-up on ‘Lego House’

Diddy shakes legal world with bold demand as Trump pardon rumors swirl

Diddy shakes legal world with bold demand as Trump pardon rumors swirl
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes shocking demand amid reports suggesting U.S. President Donald Trump is considering pardoning him

Drake officially pulls plug on delayed Australian Tour dates

Drake officially pulls plug on delayed Australian Tour dates
The 'God’s Plan' singer disappointed his fans as he cancelled the four concerts in Australia

Justin Bieber melts hearts with his tender side as doting dad to son Jack

Justin Bieber melts hearts with his tender side as doting dad to son Jack
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker’s heart-melting post proves him to be ‘the best’ daddy to his son, Jack Blues Bieber