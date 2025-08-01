Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in 'Social Network 2'

Jeremy Strong has been revealed as the top choice for the portrayal of Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming The Social Network Part II.
As reported by Deadline, on Thursday, July 31, despite not being presented with a formal offer, the Succession actor has been named the front-runner to play the Facebook founder.
In the original 2010 film, the role was played by Jesse Eisenberg, who also scored an Oscar nomination for his work.
The film, which is a follow--up to the original, is set to explore the beginning of the world's biggest social media platform.
A day prior, the outlet reported that Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison are also the top contenders to star in the second instalment of The Social Network, which will be directed and written by Aaron Sorkin.
Back in June, it was confirmed that Aaron would work on the script of the sequel almost 15 years after the original to share the next chapter in the Facebook story.
Aaron's original screenplay for the second part follows the Wall Street Journal's The Facebook Files by Jeff Horowitz, a bombshell series of articles published in October 2021 that revealed the inner workings of Facebook and the harms it caused.
The Social Network originally starred Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake, Rooney Mara, and Andrew Garfield.
It followed Mark during the early days of Facebook when he created the social media platform in college. The movie earned critical acclaim and won Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing at the 2011 Academy Awards.