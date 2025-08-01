Home / Entertainment

Hailey Bieber plans to try for ‘second child’ with Justin amid marital vows

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber might be considering another addition to their family

Hailey Bieber plans to try for ‘second child’ with Justin amid marital vows
Hailey Bieber plans to try for ‘second child’ with Justin amid marital vows

Hailey Bieber is tipped to be planning a “second child” with husband Justin Bieber amid their ongoing marital issues.

Despite life-threatening complications during Jack Blues last year, which left the Rhode founder fearing for her life, the model is reportedly keen to expand her family.

A source told The Mirror, "Hailey wants to have a second child with Justin as long as they can step back from the public eye a little bit.”

The insider further added, "She loves working on her company [Rhode Skin] and modeling, but she feels she would need some time away from the madness so she could be truly zen with it all and really enjoy the pregnancy."

Hailey and Justin's “second baby” plans came amid speculation about their marital difficulties.

However, the romantic couple had turned down the rumors on multiple occasions.

As per the tabloids, if the model gets pregnant again, it is believed she will want to stay near her home in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 2018 and they welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, in August 2024.

On the work front, the pop icon recently released his seventh studio album, Swag, which consists of 21 tracks.

Read more :

Entertainment

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission
Justin Timberlake has opened up about his Lyme disease diagnosis after wrapping Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Travis Kelce’s young fan

Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Travis Kelce’s young fan
The pop icon and the NFL star have been known for supporting each other's ventures with sweet nods

Blake Lively's deposition takes surprising turn amid escalating legal battle

Blake Lively's deposition takes surprising turn amid escalating legal battle
The 'It Ends With Us' legal fight has come across a surprising decision ahead of the March 2026 trial

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston
The duo met in 2019 while playing together in the Harold Pinter show 'Betrayal' in London’s West End

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints
'Titanic' star faced challenges in his relationship with the 27-year-old model

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage
The pair got engaged in 2016 and exchanged the marital vows in 2018 after years of relationship

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession
The ‘Better Place’ hitmaker performed his final concert of JT Live in 2025 tour in Istanbul, Turkey

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns
The 'Selfish' singer disclosed a heart wrenching news about his private health struggles