Hailey Bieber plans to try for ‘second child’ with Justin amid marital vows

Hailey Bieber is tipped to be planning a “second child” with husband Justin Bieber amid their ongoing marital issues.
Despite life-threatening complications during Jack Blues last year, which left the Rhode founder fearing for her life, the model is reportedly keen to expand her family.
A source told The Mirror, "Hailey wants to have a second child with Justin as long as they can step back from the public eye a little bit.”
The insider further added, "She loves working on her company [Rhode Skin] and modeling, but she feels she would need some time away from the madness so she could be truly zen with it all and really enjoy the pregnancy."
Hailey and Justin's “second baby” plans came amid speculation about their marital difficulties.
However, the romantic couple had turned down the rumors on multiple occasions.
As per the tabloids, if the model gets pregnant again, it is believed she will want to stay near her home in Los Angeles.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 2018 and they welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, in August 2024.
On the work front, the pop icon recently released his seventh studio album, Swag, which consists of 21 tracks.