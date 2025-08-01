Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares peek into 'office life' after denying brand sale rumours

The 'Calm Down' crooner recently put an end to ongoing speculation about a potential Rare Beauty sale

Selena Gomez is continuing to support her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, a few days after addressing rumours about a potential sale. 

The American singer-turned-businesswoman took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 31st, to share a few sneak peeks into her post-work life.

In a series of photos, Gomez showed herself sitting in the passenger seat of her car while showing off her best-selling beauty product from her brand.

The Calm Down hitmaker kicked off her post by giving a tutorial to her 418 million followers on how to apply a perfect lip gloss to enhance the lips.

"After work from our offices @rarebeauty," the Who Says crooner wrote in a caption.

P.C.: Selena Gomez Instagram
P.C.: Selena Gomez Instagram 

For her work outing, the renowned musician was seen wearing a pink jacket and her maroon wireless headset.

This Instagram update from Selena Gomez comes after she publicly debunked the rumours about Rare Beauty's potential sale speculations.

In a new interview with Women's Wear Daily, the 33-year-old American actress and singer shared that she might not sell out her beauty brand; instead, she is currently focusing on her business's logistics.

"I think it’s important for me not to focus on the logistics, if that makes sense, for me and my well-being," the Love On singer explained.

For those unaware, Selena Gomez launched her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, in September 2020. 

