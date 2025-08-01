Selena Gomez shares peek into 'office life' after denying brand sale rumours

Selena Gomez is continuing to support her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, a few days after addressing rumours about a potential sale.
The American singer-turned-businesswoman took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 31st, to share a few sneak peeks into her post-work life.
In a series of photos, Gomez showed herself sitting in the passenger seat of her car while showing off her best-selling beauty product from her brand.
The Calm Down hitmaker kicked off her post by giving a tutorial to her 418 million followers on how to apply a perfect lip gloss to enhance the lips.
"After work from our offices @rarebeauty," the Who Says crooner wrote in a caption.
For her work outing, the renowned musician was seen wearing a pink jacket and her maroon wireless headset.
This Instagram update from Selena Gomez comes after she publicly debunked the rumours about Rare Beauty's potential sale speculations.
In a new interview with Women's Wear Daily, the 33-year-old American actress and singer shared that she might not sell out her beauty brand; instead, she is currently focusing on her business's logistics.
"I think it’s important for me not to focus on the logistics, if that makes sense, for me and my well-being," the Love On singer explained.
For those unaware, Selena Gomez launched her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, in September 2020.