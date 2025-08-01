Home / Entertainment

Shakira makes history with million tickets sold in Mexico

Shakira achieves new milestone with her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour success in Mexico

Shakira makes history with million tickets sold in Mexico
Shakira makes history with million tickets sold in Mexico

Shakira has made history with the success of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in Mexico.

On Thursday, July 31, OCESA reported that the Grammy winner’s sales have reached one million tickets in Mexico.

The company announced in press release, "This is an unprecedented figure and a statement of impact as powerful as the historic record of her 12 sold-out dates at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. One million tickets... in a country of 129 million inhabitants!"

Shakira's stadium tour success has secured her a spot at the top of Billboard Boxscore's mid-year ranking, with an impressive $130 million (£98 million) in gross revenue as of June.

The Hips Don't Lie singer performed 26 concerts in the Latin American country after breaking a record in March with seven consecutive sold-out shows at the capital's stadium.

Shortly after Shakira’s milestone was announced, her fans swarmed the social media to congratulate the Latin musician.

A fan wrote on X, “I'm one of those people who bought tickets in CDMX hehe I LOVE YOU SHAK!!!”

Another praised the pop icon, “Shakira Shakira! 35 years of career and she sells like she's in her prime, there are levels!”

To note, Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour will return for another series of five concerts in late August and September.

Read more :

Entertainment

Drake makes sweet confession about son Adonis during Amsterdam show

Drake makes sweet confession about son Adonis during Amsterdam show
Drake performs first concert after cancelling Brisbane, Australia, Auckland and New Zealand shows

Selena Gomez shares peek into 'office life' after denying brand sale rumours

Selena Gomez shares peek into 'office life' after denying brand sale rumours
The 'Calm Down' crooner recently put an end to ongoing speculation about a potential Rare Beauty sale

Jenna Ortega reveals why ‘Wednesday’ resonates deeply with new generation

Jenna Ortega reveals why ‘Wednesday’ resonates deeply with new generation
'Wednesday' Season 2 is set to drop in two parts with first one to debut on Netflix in August

Hailey Bieber plans to try for ‘second child’ with Justin amid marital vows

Hailey Bieber plans to try for ‘second child’ with Justin amid marital vows
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber might be considering another addition to their family

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere
'Freakier Friday', starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, is the sequel to Disney's 2003 film 'Freaky Friday'

Tom Holland, Zendaya to arrive in UK for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming

Tom Holland, Zendaya to arrive in UK for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming
Zendaya and Tom Holland will reprise their roles in upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years

Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years
Michael Jackson's only daughter parted ways with her longtime beau Justin Long after three years

Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in 'Social Network 2'

Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in 'Social Network 2'
The 2010 'Social Network' starred Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Dakota Johnson