Shakira makes history with million tickets sold in Mexico

Shakira has made history with the success of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in Mexico.
On Thursday, July 31, OCESA reported that the Grammy winner’s sales have reached one million tickets in Mexico.
The company announced in press release, "This is an unprecedented figure and a statement of impact as powerful as the historic record of her 12 sold-out dates at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. One million tickets... in a country of 129 million inhabitants!"
Shakira's stadium tour success has secured her a spot at the top of Billboard Boxscore's mid-year ranking, with an impressive $130 million (£98 million) in gross revenue as of June.
The Hips Don't Lie singer performed 26 concerts in the Latin American country after breaking a record in March with seven consecutive sold-out shows at the capital's stadium.
Shortly after Shakira’s milestone was announced, her fans swarmed the social media to congratulate the Latin musician.
A fan wrote on X, “I'm one of those people who bought tickets in CDMX hehe I LOVE YOU SHAK!!!”
Another praised the pop icon, “Shakira Shakira! 35 years of career and she sells like she's in her prime, there are levels!”
To note, Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour will return for another series of five concerts in late August and September.