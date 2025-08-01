Gracie Abrams brings out Robyn for “surprise duet at Lollapalooza: WATCH

Gracie Abrams has stunned the crowd as she brought up Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn onstage for a surprise duet.
On Thursday, July 31, the That's So True singer closed out her Lollapalooza set with mesmerising performances of her hit songs.
During the show, Robyn joined Gracie to perform his infectious electropop track, Dancing on My Own.
“I’m giving it my all/But I’m not the guy you’re taking home/I keep dancing on my own, the pair sang.
The 25-year-old singer then seamlessly blended her track Close To You from The Secret of Us with a cover of Robyn’s 2010's song.
Gracie had previously performed the track during her Osheaga Festival performance in 2022.
Robyn released Dancing on My Own as the lead single from her fifth studio album, Body Talk Pt. 1, the first offering from her Body Talk series.
“I think ‘Dancing on My Own’ is totally from me just being in clubs and going out and dancing a lot, and seeing people and thinking, ‘What are they doing here?’” Robyn once said of the track.
Gracie Abrams is currently on the North American leg of her The Secret of Us Deluxe tour.
This leg of the tour began in July and will continue through August 2025.
Earlier this week, the singer delivered two sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.