Home / Entertainment

Gracie Abrams brings out Robyn for “surprise duet at Lollapalooza: WATCH

The 'Close To You' singer is currently on the North American leg of her The Secret of Us Deluxe tour


Gracie Abrams has stunned the crowd as she brought up Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn onstage for a surprise duet.

On Thursday, July 31, the That's So True singer closed out her Lollapalooza set with mesmerising performances of her hit songs.

During the show, Robyn joined Gracie to perform his infectious electropop track, Dancing on My Own.

“I’m giving it my all/But I’m not the guy you’re taking home/I keep dancing on my own, the pair sang.

The 25-year-old singer then seamlessly blended her track Close To You from The Secret of Us with a cover of Robyn’s 2010's song.

Gracie had previously performed the track during her Osheaga Festival performance in 2022. 

Robyn released Dancing on My Own as the lead single from her fifth studio album, Body Talk Pt. 1, the first offering from her Body Talk series.

“I think ‘Dancing on My Own’ is totally from me just being in clubs and going out and dancing a lot, and seeing people and thinking, ‘What are they doing here?’” Robyn once said of the track.

Gracie Abrams is currently on the North American leg of her The Secret of Us Deluxe tour.

This leg of the tour began in July and will continue through August 2025. 

Earlier this week, the singer delivered two sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

    Read more :

    Entertainment

    Jason Momoa teases his father’s exiting cameo in ‘Chief of War’

    Jason Momoa teases his father’s exiting cameo in ‘Chief of War’
    Jason Momoa co-created and executive-produced the nine-episode series 'Chief of War'

    Drake makes sweet confession about son Adonis during Amsterdam show

    Drake makes sweet confession about son Adonis during Amsterdam show
    Drake performs first concert after cancelling Brisbane, Australia, Auckland and New Zealand shows

    Selena Gomez shares peek into 'office life' after denying brand sale rumours

    Selena Gomez shares peek into 'office life' after denying brand sale rumours
    The 'Calm Down' crooner recently put an end to ongoing speculation about a potential Rare Beauty sale

    Jenna Ortega reveals why ‘Wednesday’ resonates deeply with new generation

    Jenna Ortega reveals why ‘Wednesday’ resonates deeply with new generation
    'Wednesday' Season 2 is set to drop in two parts with first one to debut on Netflix in August

    Hailey Bieber plans to try for ‘second child’ with Justin amid marital vows

    Hailey Bieber plans to try for ‘second child’ with Justin amid marital vows
    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber might be considering another addition to their family

    Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere

    Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere
    'Freakier Friday', starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, is the sequel to Disney's 2003 film 'Freaky Friday'

    Tom Holland, Zendaya to arrive in UK for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming

    Tom Holland, Zendaya to arrive in UK for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming
    Zendaya and Tom Holland will reprise their roles in upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

    Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years

    Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years
    Michael Jackson's only daughter parted ways with her longtime beau Justin Long after three years