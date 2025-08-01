Home / Entertainment

Chappell Roan releases striking music video for new song ‘The Subway’: Watch

The ‘Red Wine Supernova’ singer finally drops the highly-anticipated visuals for her hit new track ‘The Subway’

It’s time for Chappell Roan’s fans to celebrate as their favorite artist is back to the spotlight with a new track.

Shortly after its release on Thursday night, the 27-year-old American singer-songwriter’s new song, The Subway, sparked a frenzy among fans and quickly began trending online.

Fueling the frenzy, The Giver songstress has now released the highly anticipated music video of the hit track..

Taking to Instagram, the Red Wine Supernova singer wrote, “THE SUBWAY MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW!!!!! I am soooo proud of it I love it so much!! Thank you @agjnyc for believing in this concept and bringing it to life you are so wonderful xoxox.”

The striking video – directed by Amber Grace Johnson - offers dramatic visuals showing Chappell Roan walking through New York City in dramatically long wigs, mourning a broken heart on the subway.

Fans reaction:

Soon after Chappell Roan announced the release of The Subway music video on Instagram, her devoted fans wasted no time gushing over its dramatic visuals.

“i cried, she crewed, we crode,” playfully wrote one.

Another expressed, “I love thissss so muchhhh, such a masterpiece.”

“this will be my most streamed song this year, i swear,” shared a third.

A fourth admired, “This video this breathtaking truly, Chappell you are an artist is every possible way.”

Meanwhile, one more shared, “I woke up at 7am first thing I did was watch the this cinematic masterpiece.”

The Subway marks Chappell Roan’s second track of 2025, following The Giver – released on March 13.

