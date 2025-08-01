Gracie Abrams swoons over ‘electric, impossible to believe’ Lollapalooza show

Gracie Abrams is still swooning over Chicago, promising “love letters for years and years and years” after her magical Lollapalooza concert.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 1, the 25-year-old American singer and songwriter shared a mesmerizing carousel of captivating photos from her super hit show at the 2025 Lollapalooza.
Swooning over her devoted fans for their electrified response, the Call Me When You Break Up singer penned, “Chicago, I will write you love letters for years and years and years,” adding, “@lollapalooza Thank you so much for having us back.”
In the post, The Secret of Us tour hitmaker also gushed over Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, who joined her on stage during the electrifying concert.
“@robynkonichiwa Watching you walk out on stage in those cherry red heels with the hair and the drums and the wind and the smoke made my heart stop. You have magic powers and by some miracle you are also generous enough to have shared them with us last night,” penned Abrams.
The Grammy-nominated singer went on to express, “Every second up there with you was electric and impossible to believe. Thank you will never cut it, but thank you, and thank you for making my favorite music. Handle Me is playing in my headphones as I type this. I love you.”
Gracie Abrams is currently on the North American leg of her The Secret of Us Deluxe tour.