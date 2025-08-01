Home / Entertainment

Gracie Abrams swoons over ‘electric, impossible to believe’ Lollapalooza show

The Secret of Us tour hitmaker pens a heartwarming note after a smash hit Lollapalooza concert in Chicago

Gracie Abrams swoons over ‘electric, impossible to believe’ Lollapalooza show
Gracie Abrams swoons over ‘electric, impossible to believe’ Lollapalooza show

Gracie Abrams is still swooning over Chicago, promising “love letters for years and years and years” after her magical Lollapalooza concert.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 1, the 25-year-old American singer and songwriter shared a mesmerizing carousel of captivating photos from her super hit show at the 2025 Lollapalooza.

Swooning over her devoted fans for their electrified response, the Call Me When You Break Up singer penned, “Chicago, I will write you love letters for years and years and years,” adding, “@lollapalooza Thank you so much for having us back.”

In the post, The Secret of Us tour hitmaker also gushed over Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, who joined her on stage during the electrifying concert.

“@robynkonichiwa Watching you walk out on stage in those cherry red heels with the hair and the drums and the wind and the smoke made my heart stop. You have magic powers and by some miracle you are also generous enough to have shared them with us last night,” penned Abrams.

The Grammy-nominated singer went on to express, “Every second up there with you was electric and impossible to believe. Thank you will never cut it, but thank you, and thank you for making my favorite music. Handle Me is playing in my headphones as I type this. I love you.”

Gracie Abrams is currently on the North American leg of her The Secret of Us Deluxe tour.

Read more :

Entertainment

Jenna Ortega slays gothic fantasy look at ‘Wednesday’ S2 Paris premiere

Jenna Ortega slays gothic fantasy look at ‘Wednesday’ S2 Paris premiere
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 will release in two parts, with Part 1 set to premiere on August 6, 2025

5 times celebrity apologies turned regret into controversy

5 times celebrity apologies turned regret into controversy
From Will Smith’s Oscars slap to Kylie Jenner’s GoFundMe backlash, here are 5 celebrity apologies that sparked more fury

Heidi Klum headlines 'Project Runway' season 21 after long hiatus

Heidi Klum headlines 'Project Runway' season 21 after long hiatus
'The Devil Wears Prada' star made her return to Season 21 of fashion competition series

Kim Kardashian brutally slammed over ‘utterly useless’ SKIMS face shapewear

Kim Kardashian brutally slammed over ‘utterly useless’ SKIMS face shapewear
‘The Kardashians’ alum’s newly-released SKIMS face shapewear sold out shortly after its launch this week

Rihanna enjoys outing days after A$AP Rocky accidently reveals baby gender

Rihanna enjoys outing days after A$AP Rocky accidently reveals baby gender
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are currently expecting their third child

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face ‘higher’ prison term as prosecutors oppose bail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face ‘higher’ prison term as prosecutors oppose bail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty of two counts of prostitution at the end of his months long trial

Gracie Abrams brings out Robyn for surprise duet at Lollapalooza: WATCH

Gracie Abrams brings out Robyn for surprise duet at Lollapalooza: WATCH
The 'Close To You' singer is currently on the North American leg of her The Secret of Us Deluxe tour

Shakira makes history with million tickets sold in Mexico

Shakira makes history with million tickets sold in Mexico
Shakira achieves new milestone with her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour success in Mexico