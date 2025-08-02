Home / Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly reveals his role in daughters' name selection process

The 'Bird Box' star has two daughters, Casie, 16 with Emma Cannon and Saga, four months with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly, professionally known as MGK, has opened up about a key moment in his fatherhood journey as he revealed who called the final shots while naming his daughters.

While answering questions in Today show's 8 Before 8 segment, the Emo Girl singer shared who named his daughters, Saga, 4 months, whom he shares with Megan Fox, and Casie, 16, whom he welcomed with ex Emma Cannon.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, unveiled that he did not get to name his older daughter; however, he was successful for his second.

"Well, I lost the first one and won the second one," he said. The Glass House singer, who welcomed his first child when he was a teen, teased, "When you are 18 years old and you go to her mother and you go 'What if we named our kid, Kid?' It's like, I get why she's like 'Hey man, shut up.'"

MGK and the Jennifer's Body actress welcomed their girl in March 2025, and while attending the red carpet of the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas in May, he could not help but gush about his little sunshine.

"I'm just so elated," he told Access Online about life with the newborn. "It's just awesome."

Moreover, back in June, MGK stepped out for the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with his daughter Casie in a rare orange carpet appearance for the duo. 

