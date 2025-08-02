Victoria Beckham cozies up to David Beckham on steamy yacht getaway

Victoria and David Beckham are turning up the heat in Saint Tropez!
Packing on the PDA on their £16million yacht, the former Spice Girl alum and her football star husband shared a steamy yacht getaway in Saint Tropez this week.
In the photos shared by the Daily Mail on Saturday, August 2, the parents of four still looked head over heels after 26 years of marriage, sharing a loving look as Victoria was captured sitting on the former English footballer’s lap on the top deck.
Cuddled on the yacht, the lovebirds were seen locking lips and couldn’t keep their hands off each other.
The picture showed David in nothing but just a pair of green shorts, while Victoria sizzled in a coordinating black bra and shorts.
In another snap, the 50-year-old president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF turned up the heat, showing off his abs as he cooled off in the shower after the steamy moment with his fashion designer wife.
The Beckham family has been enjoying their vacation in the French Riviera, with only their estranged son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz not joining the trip.
Earlier this week, Victoria and David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham was also spotted packing on the PDA with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, in Saint Tropez, photos of which he shared on his Instagram account.
For the past few months, the Beckhams have been going through a family feud, as reports of their eldest son Brooklyn’s estrangement began circulating. The speculation was further fueled by his noticeable absence from David’s 50th birthday bash.