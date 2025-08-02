Katy Perry announces joyful news after date night with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry has made a heartfelt announcement amid dating rumors with Justin Trudeau.
After sparking romance speculation following a dinner date with the former Canadian Prime Minister earlier this week, the 143 songstress took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 1, to share a joyful news.
In the delightful post, Perry announced that her Lifetimes Tour has formed a major partnership with her nonprofit organization, the Firework Foundation, with the goal of supporting and empowering children.
She shared that for every ticket sold for the Lifetimes Tour in the U.S., $1 goes to the Firework Foundation.
The Harleys in Hawaii singer also announced new merchandise, “Camp Firework” t-shirts – designed by one of the campers at the foundation – and shared that the earnings will go toward supporting the camp.
“Did you know that $1/ticket in the US goes to the Firework Foundation? And now you can also get your very own Camp Firework tee at the merch booth, designed by one of our campers! Proceeds go right back to camp,” she captioned.
Appreciating the camper, Perry penned, “GOOD JOB! GOOD GOOD GOOD JOB!”
This delightful update comes just four days after Katy Perry grabbed dinner with Justin Trudeau at Montreal’s upscale Le Violon.
The news quickly spark speculation about their relationship, which was further fueled when the ex-Canadian PM attended the singer’s Lifetimes Tour concert in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.