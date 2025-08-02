Home / Entertainment

Katy Perry announces joyful news after date night with Justin Trudeau

The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker sparked romance rumors with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after dining with him earlier this week

Katy Perry announces joyful news amid Justin Trudeau romance rumors
Katy Perry announces joyful news amid Justin Trudeau romance rumors

Katy Perry has made a heartfelt announcement amid dating rumors with Justin Trudeau.

After sparking romance speculation following a dinner date with the former Canadian Prime Minister earlier this week, the 143 songstress took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 1, to share a joyful news.

In the delightful post, Perry announced that her Lifetimes Tour has formed a major partnership with her nonprofit organization, the Firework Foundation, with the goal of supporting and empowering children.

She shared that for every ticket sold for the Lifetimes Tour in the U.S., $1 goes to the Firework Foundation.

The Harleys in Hawaii singer also announced new merchandise, “Camp Firework” t-shirts – designed by one of the campers at the foundation – and shared that the earnings will go toward supporting the camp.

“Did you know that $1/ticket in the US goes to the Firework Foundation? And now you can also get your very own Camp Firework tee at the merch booth, designed by one of our campers! Proceeds go right back to camp,” she captioned.

Appreciating the camper, Perry penned, “GOOD JOB! GOOD GOOD GOOD JOB!”

This delightful update comes just four days after Katy Perry grabbed dinner with Justin Trudeau at Montreal’s upscale Le Violon.

The news quickly spark speculation about their relationship, which was further fueled when the ex-Canadian PM attended the singer’s Lifetimes Tour concert in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Read more :

Entertainment

MGK spills explosive reason behind rejecting ‘Sinners’ audition

MGK spills explosive reason behind rejecting ‘Sinners’ audition
Machine Gun Kelly reveals he declined Michael B. Jordan starrer ‘Sinners’ for a shocking reason

Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role

Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role
Daniel Craig's last Bond film was 2021's 'No Time To Die', which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Victoria Beckham cozies up to David Beckham on steamy yacht getaway

Victoria Beckham cozies up to David Beckham on steamy yacht getaway
The former Spice Girls alum packs on the PDA with her husband David Beckham on a romantic date amid family rift

5 shocking celeb feuds that played out on social media

5 shocking celeb feuds that played out on social media
Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West, Hailey Bieber vs. Selena Gomez fights were among the most hyped feud on social media

Dolly Parton bids last goodbye to ‘dearest’ pal Jeannie Seely in somber tribute

Dolly Parton bids last goodbye to ‘dearest’ pal Jeannie Seely in somber tribute
Jeannie Seely, the country music singer known for her song 'Don't Touch Me', passed away at 85 on Friday

Rihanna ‘plans’ comeback tour following delay amid third pregnancy

Rihanna ‘plans’ comeback tour following delay amid third pregnancy
The 37-year-old singer confirmed that her ninth studio album is finally underway during an interview in February

Tom Holland to team up with major superhero in 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland to team up with major superhero in 'Spider-Man 4'
The 'Spider-Man' is set to receive help from some unexpected superheroes in the upcoming movie

Machine Gun Kelly reveals his role in daughters' name selection process

Machine Gun Kelly reveals his role in daughters' name selection process
The 'Bird Box' star has two daughters, Casie, 16 with Emma Cannon and Saga, four months with Megan Fox