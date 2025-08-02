Olivia Rodrigo rocks Lollapalooza with surprise appearance by Weezer

Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans at Lollapalooza with a nostalgic twist, bringing out rock legends Weezer during her headline set.
The deja vu singer gave a nostalgic performance towards the end of her headline set at the Chicago festival on August 1.
Rodrigo called it a surreal experience, recalling that her very first live show featured Weezer as the headliner.
Rivers Cuomo and the rest of the band then joined the Vampire singer’s onstage for two of their biggest tracks – Buddy Holly and Say It Ain’t So.
Rodrigo joined to play guitar and harmonising alongside Cuomo.
Notably, this is not the first time Rodrigo delighted the concertgoers with an electrifying performances of surprise guests.
In June, during her headline slot at Governors Ball, she brought out David Byrne for a rendition of Talking Heads 1983 hit Burning Down the House.
She also surprised fans at her BST Hyde Park headline gig by bringing out Ed Sheeran to perform The A Team.
Following that The Cure frontman Robert Smith appeared onstage with Rodrigo at Glastonbury to perform the band’s classic tracks Friday I’m In Love and Just Like Heaven.
Meanwhile, for Weezer they’re currently working on a new film, which was announced by the band during their appearance at this year’s Coachella.
Cuomo told the crowd, “We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in LA the last couple weeks”.