Home / Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo rocks Lollapalooza with surprise appearance by Weezer

The 'deja vu' singer gave a nostalgic performance towards the end of her headline set at the Chicago festival


Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans at Lollapalooza with a nostalgic twist, bringing out rock legends Weezer during her headline set.

The deja vu singer gave a nostalgic performance towards the end of her headline set at the Chicago festival on August 1.

Rodrigo called it a surreal experience, recalling that her very first live show featured Weezer as the headliner.

Rivers Cuomo and the rest of the band then joined the Vampire singer’s onstage for two of their biggest tracks – Buddy Holly and Say It Ain’t So.

Rodrigo joined to play guitar and harmonising alongside Cuomo.

Notably, this is not the first time Rodrigo delighted the concertgoers with an electrifying performances of surprise guests.

In June, during her headline slot at Governors Ball, she brought out David Byrne for a rendition of Talking Heads 1983 hit Burning Down the House.

She also surprised fans at her BST Hyde Park headline gig by bringing out Ed Sheeran to perform The A Team.

Following that The Cure frontman Robert Smith appeared onstage with Rodrigo at Glastonbury to perform the band’s classic tracks Friday I’m In Love and Just Like Heaven.

Meanwhile, for Weezer they’re currently working on a new film, which was announced by the band during their appearance at this year’s Coachella.

Cuomo told the crowd, “We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in LA the last couple weeks”.

Read more :

Entertainment

‘Peaky Blinders’ star announces heartbreaking news amid cancer remission

‘Peaky Blinders’ star announces heartbreaking news amid cancer remission
Sam Neill, known for his role in 'Jurassic Park', has been in remission for years after fighting blood cancer

MGK spills explosive reason behind rejecting ‘Sinners’ audition

MGK spills explosive reason behind rejecting ‘Sinners’ audition
Machine Gun Kelly reveals he declined Michael B. Jordan starrer ‘Sinners’ for a shocking reason

Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role

Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role
Daniel Craig's last Bond film was 2021's 'No Time To Die', which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Victoria Beckham cozies up to David Beckham on steamy yacht getaway

Victoria Beckham cozies up to David Beckham on steamy yacht getaway
The former Spice Girls alum packs on the PDA with her husband David Beckham on a romantic date amid family rift

5 shocking celeb feuds that played out on social media

5 shocking celeb feuds that played out on social media
Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West, Hailey Bieber vs. Selena Gomez fights were among the most hyped feud on social media

Dolly Parton bids last goodbye to ‘dearest’ pal Jeannie Seely in somber tribute

Dolly Parton bids last goodbye to ‘dearest’ pal Jeannie Seely in somber tribute
Jeannie Seely, the country music singer known for her song 'Don't Touch Me', passed away at 85 on Friday

Rihanna ‘plans’ comeback tour following delay amid third pregnancy

Rihanna ‘plans’ comeback tour following delay amid third pregnancy
The 37-year-old singer confirmed that her ninth studio album is finally underway during an interview in February

Tom Holland to team up with major superhero in 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland to team up with major superhero in 'Spider-Man 4'
The 'Spider-Man' is set to receive help from some unexpected superheroes in the upcoming movie