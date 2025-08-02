 Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau find common ground amid romance buzz

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are reportedly finding common ground as they navigate new chapters in their lives.
As per PEOPLE, a source revealed the exclusive details about the Dark Horse singer and the former PM of Canada after they sparked romance rumors this week with multiple outings in Montréal.
One source from Canada claims the pair hit it off when they first met, and with Perry now separated from Orlando Bloom, they’re both free to explore the connection.
"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes,” the source said.
The tipster revealed, “She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”
“Music is one of many things they can share,” the source added, with optimism being another.
They shared, "Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult.”
However, the source mentioned that the twosome are exploring their connection could have roadblocks due to their busy personal and professional lives.
Notably, Trudeau parted ways from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, now the couple share three teenage children.
Meanwhile, Perry, 40, confirmed the end of her engagement with Bloom in early July, after they welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020.