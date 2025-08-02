Tom Holland returns in striking new 'Spider-Man' suit for 'Brand New Day'

Tom Holland is back in the red and blue — with a twist!
The Uncharted actor gave fans a first glimpse of his new Spider-Man: Brand New Day costume, sparking excitement across the internet.
Holland took to his Instagram account on Saturday, to tease the suit of his highly-anticipated sequel
In a short reveal, Holland unveiled his updated costume, one that leans more into the traditional comic-book aesthetic than his previous outfit.
The updated costume stands out with its brighter color palette and oversized spider insignia, offering a bold contrast to Holland’s earlier Spider-Man suits in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home.
In a caption, he wrote, “Are you ready? - 7.31.2026”
Soon after he dropped the post the fans swamped to the comment section to show their excitement.
One fan wrote, “WELCOME BACK PETER PARKER, we miss you a lot! lets freaking go!”
Another commented, “I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!!!! LETS GOOOOO.”
The third wrote, “THIS IS THE GREATEST SUPERHERO SUIT EVER PUT TO FILM!!!!!”
To note, the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026.
It will be the fourth Spidey movie from Sony and Disney in the MCU, following the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home released in 2021.
Holland’s comeback marks his first MCU appearance since uniting the Spider-Verse with Maguire and Garfield.