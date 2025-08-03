Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz renew wedding vows in intimate ceremony 

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony.
As per reported by PEOPLE, the young couple renewed their wedding vows on Saturday, August 2.
An insider close to the lovebirds told the media outlet, “The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years.”
The source further added, “And creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”
The Cloud23 CEO, 26, and the Bates Motel actress, 30, first sparked dating rumors in October 2019. They went public about their relationship in January 2020 by posting it on Instagram.
After seven months of dating, David Beckham’s eldest son revealed that he got engaged to the love of his life.
Notably, Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged the wedding vows on April 9, 2022.
The romantic couple tied the knot at an elegant black-tie wedding held on the model’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Both the the bride and groom’s famous families took an active part in the ceremony including Victoria Beckham, David, Brooklyn's siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, businessman Nelson Peltz, model Claudia Peltz and Nicola's seven siblings.
Back in April, the pair celebrated their third wedding anniversary together.