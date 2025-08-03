Liam Gallagher receives support by ex-wife Nicole Appleton at Oasis show

Liam Gallagher has received unwavering support from his ex-wife Nicole Appleton during Oasis show.
On Saturday, July 2, Appleton stepped out with her friend Emma Bunton to attend ex-husband and Noel Gallagher’s Oasis concert at Wembley stadium.
Taking to her Instagram Story, the former All Saints star shared cheerful glimpse into her night with Spice Girl Emma, her younger sister Nat and actress Donna Air.
To watch the iconic brothers-duo perform, all the ladies were dressed up in Oasis-appropriate attire.
Nicole rocked an Oasis branded T-shirt which she paired with some bright yellow Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a staple for any Oasis fan.
On the other hand, Emma turned heads in a black mini dress with a blazer while Nat donned a stylish Adidas jacket and Donna opted for a leather jacket and jeans.
Last year, Nicole attended Liam's concert with daughter Skipper, whom she shares with her husband Stephen Haines.
They attended the O2 Arena gig where both Gene, performing with his band Villanelle, and Liam took the stage.
Liam and Nicole started dating in the early 2000s and exchanged the vows in 2008, before divorcing in 2014 after welcoming a son Gene, now 24.
Liam and Noel Gallagher are currently touring the UK on their long-awaited reunion tour, marking their first time on stage together in more than 16 years.