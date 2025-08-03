Home / Entertainment

Liam Gallagher receives support by ex-wife Nicole Appleton at Oasis show

Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton, who parted ways in 2014, share a 24-year-old son Gene


Liam Gallagher has received unwavering support from his ex-wife Nicole Appleton during Oasis show.

On Saturday, July 2, Appleton stepped out with her friend Emma Bunton to attend ex-husband and Noel Gallagher’s Oasis concert at Wembley stadium.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the former All Saints star shared cheerful glimpse into her night with Spice Girl Emma, her younger sister Nat and actress Donna Air.

To watch the iconic brothers-duo perform, all the ladies were dressed up in Oasis-appropriate attire.

Nicole rocked an Oasis branded T-shirt which she paired with some bright yellow Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a staple for any Oasis fan.

On the other hand, Emma turned heads in a black mini dress with a blazer while Nat donned a stylish Adidas jacket and Donna opted for a leather jacket and jeans.

Image: Instagram
Image: Instagram

Last year, Nicole attended Liam's concert with daughter Skipper, whom she shares with her husband Stephen Haines.

They attended the O2 Arena gig where both Gene, performing with his band Villanelle, and Liam took the stage.

Liam and Nicole started dating in the early 2000s and exchanged the vows in 2008, before divorcing in 2014 after welcoming a son Gene, now 24. 

Liam and Noel Gallagher are currently touring the UK on their long-awaited reunion tour, marking their first time on stage together in more than 16 years.

Read more :

Entertainment

Alix Earle speaks about her relationship with Alex Cooper

Alix Earle speaks about her relationship with Alex Cooper
Alix Earle seemingly opened up about growing rumour over her feud with Alex Cooper

Sydney Sweeney shares first post amid ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney shares first post amid ad backlash
The 'Euphoria' star made a rare return to social media after facing an intense backlash

Justin Bieber gives rare look lnside $26M Beverly Hills mansion with Hailey

Justin Bieber gives rare look lnside $26M Beverly Hills mansion with Hailey
'Baby' singer shared a glimpse inside the $26 million Beverly Hills mansion which he shared with his wife Hailey

Tom Holland returns in striking new 'Spider-Man' suit for 'Brand New Day'

Tom Holland returns in striking new 'Spider-Man' suit for 'Brand New Day'
'The Uncharted' actor gave fans a first glimpse of his new 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' costume

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau find common ground amid romance buzz

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau find common ground amid romance buzz
'Dark Horse' singer and the former PM of Canada sparked romance rumors this week

Dua Lipa pens touching note after rocking Sunny Hill Festival with dad

Dua Lipa pens touching note after rocking Sunny Hill Festival with dad
The ‘Dance The Night’ singer was joined on stage by her dad, Dukagjin Lipa, on the first night of their Sunny Hill Festival

6 shocking Oscars controversies everyone still talks about

6 shocking Oscars controversies everyone still talks about
Here's are six unforgettable Academy Awards controversies that continue to stir conversation to this day

Olivia Rodrigo rocks Lollapalooza with surprise appearance by Weezer

Olivia Rodrigo rocks Lollapalooza with surprise appearance by Weezer
The 'deja vu' singer gave a nostalgic performance towards the end of her headline set at the Chicago festival