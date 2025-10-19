D4vd case: PI identifies mysterious Tesla driver before Celeste's body discovery

Private investigators working on the D4vd case have reportedly identified the individual behind the wheel of the Tesla shortly before the teenager’s body was discovered.
Speaking with Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber on October 17, the private investigator, Steve Fisher, detailed the discoveries made during his investigation Celeste Rivas death case.
According to the investigator, the residence where D4vd once stayed showed no signs of wrongdoing, but additional findings help piece together the timeline.
The PI said surveillance footage from nearby homes showed the Tesla being moved, helping clarify when it was parked before being towed.
He added that he knows who took the car to the impound lot but refused to disclose more details.
Fisher shared that the individual seen operating the car allegedly doesn’t align with prior witness descriptions.
The footage from July 29 could play a vital role in establishing the vehicle’s timeline and revealing who last drove it before authorities took custody.
In his discussion, he mentioned that he had “no evidence” of a body having been moved either before or after the incident.
He went on to reveal that when the vehicle “was moved to that position” it appeared unchanged, pointing to the “caked-on dirt” as evidence it hadn’t been driven for quite some time.
Fischer also pointed out that the car wasn’t reported missing or stolen either.
The investigator assumed that the Tesla had been taken into custody in late July, coinciding with the start of D4vd’s Withered World Tour.
Fischer said additional evidence, including digital data from the Tesla app, phone records, and timestamps, is being investigated.
“If it helps establish a timeline or shows who Celeste was last seen with, prosecutors and defense attorneys alike will rely on it,” legal expert Brian Pakett told The US Mirror.
Notably, the major update came amid D4vd is under investigation after Celeste’s body was found on September 8, 2025, inside a decomposing bag in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer.