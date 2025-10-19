Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious reaction over bizarre Academy Museum Gala look 

Kim Kardashian’s striking entrance has become a laughing stock for fans.
On Saturday, October 18, The Kardashians star shocked fans with her bizarre look at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California.
For the grand event, Kim slipped into a full-length tan-colored form-fitted gown, featuring long, slowing sleeves and a plunging neckline.
However, what struck as truly bizarre was her strange mask that covered her whole head and face.
In a video shared by PEOPLE on Instagram, the mother of four was seen walking with the help of an assistant, as her unusual appearance seemingly made it difficult for her to walk alone.
“#KimKardashian showed off her unique style at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala in LA,” captioned the outlet.
Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum revealed that her look was Margiela couture, designed by Glenn Martens.
“It does look very Skims-y. That’s why I was drawn to it when the Margiela couture show came out. I saw this look and I was like, ‘That is so Skims to me,’” she stated.
The American socialite’s look quickly sparked hilarious reactions from fans, who mocked her for serving her ex-husband, Kanye West’s, vibes.
“I love arriving anywhere blind it’s such a thrill,” wittingly slammed a first.
Another wrote, “The bush panties, and now this. This is very Kanye of you, Kim.”
“Giving off Kanye vibes. Is this his clothing line?” asked a third.
“This is not unique style,this is crying for attention,” blasted one more.
For those unfamiliar, the Academy Museum Gala is an annual fundraising event hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles to support the museum’s exhibitions, educational programs, and public initiatives.
The event in often compared to Met Gala, and features star-studded event, red carpet fashion, and special awards.