Katy Perry makes extremely emotional move amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours


The American pop icon, Katy Perry melts hearts with her moving gesture mid-performce during her Lifetimes Tour show in North America. 

Katy, who recently shocked the internet after her dinner date with Justin Trudeau helped a collapsing fan during her  concert in Detroit on Sunday, August 3.

As per the videos shared by a fan on X, the Dark Horses singer was seen welcoming her fans on stage.

The on-stage fan-interaction takes a dramatic turn right when one of the fan, Mckenna collapse on stage, only to be saved by Katy herself as she quickly helps the young girl.

Later on, Katy was heard encouraging Mckenna noting, "let's practice this. You got this, let's breathe."

Soon after the unexpected mishap, the Grammy-nominated singer was made a prayer for Mckenna with rest of the fans. 

"Dear God, we pray for McKenna, that she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever. Amen," she prayed, per another video. 

Expressing her thoughts on Mckenna's condition Katy noted, "Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling."

Last week, Katy and the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, sparked romance rumours with their dinner date at a restaurant in Montreal. 

The duo further feuled romance speculations on July 30th, when Justin was spotted enjoying among the crowd during singer's performance. 

Katy Perry was previously engaged with Orlando Bloom, with whom she parted ways last month after nearly nine years of relationship. She shares a daughter, Daizy with Bloom. 

