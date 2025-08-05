Justin Timberlake shares hilarious life update after announcing Lyme diagnosis

Home / Entertainment

The 'Cry Me a River' singer announced Lyme diagnosis after he ended the Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Justin Timberlake has shared a hilarious update into his life after announcing diagnosis with Lyme disease.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, August 4, the 44-year-old singer drop a hilarious photo of himself, announcing he has turned home following the end of his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

In the image, Justin could be seen posing in a sweatshirt that reads, "I'm not doing s--- today. Mission accomplished," as he sticks his tongue out for the camera.

The Cry Me a River singer further added three checkmarks in the caption.

Later on, his beloved wife Jessica Biel also posted a picture of Justin and his tourmates exiting from their private jet, writing in the caption, "So happy they're home!"

The sweet update come just a few day after he announced his Lyme disease diagnosis with fans in his Instagram Stories and in his feed on Thursday, July 31.

"I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don't say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes," he wrote.

He further added. "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

The announcement came just after he ended the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which didn’t perform as he canceled or postponed various shows due to an ongoing back injury, bronchitis and laryngitis, and an ankle injury.

