Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott heats up Internet with first steamy snap 

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson are not shying away to publicly showcase their love anymore!
On Monday, August 4, the former Love Island star officially hard launched her relationship with the Once Direction star on Instagram.
The reality TV starshared a cheeky selfie of the two locking lips, with Louis capturing the intimate moment perfectly on camera.
Zara simply dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.
The sizzling post comes hours after she wished Louis' sister, Lottie, a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories, as the model turned 27.
Louis and Zara were first linked together in March when they spotted enjoying a secret romantic getaway in Aldeburgh, Suffolk.
Two days later, the couple soft launch their relationship on Instagram as Zara posted a low-key breakfast photo with Tomlinson's signature cross tattoo peeking out of the upper-left corner.
In June, Louis also shared a few photos from their Glastonbury festival outing which included a group shot where he cozied up to Zara
Louis Tomlinson has previously dated model Eleanor Calder, Danielle Campbell and Briana Jungwirth, with whom he shares son Freddie.
Meanwhile, Zara McDermott was in a high-profile relationship with fellow British TV personality Sam Thompson until December 2024.
Since then, she has moved on with Louis, and remained focused on her work and relationships.