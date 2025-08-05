Home / Entertainment

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott heats up Internet with first steamy snap

Louis and Zara were first linked together in March when they spotted enjoying a secret romantic getaway

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott heats up Internet with first steamy snap
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott heats up Internet with first steamy snap 

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson are not shying away to publicly showcase their love anymore!

On Monday, August 4, the former Love Island star officially hard launched her relationship with the Once Direction star on Instagram.

The reality TV starshared a cheeky selfie of the two locking lips, with Louis capturing the intimate moment perfectly on camera.

Zara simply dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.

The sizzling post comes hours after she wished Louis' sister, Lottie, a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories, as the model turned 27.

Louis and Zara were first linked together in March when they spotted enjoying a secret romantic getaway in Aldeburgh, Suffolk.

Two days later, the couple soft launch their relationship on Instagram as Zara posted a low-key breakfast photo with Tomlinson's signature cross tattoo peeking out of the upper-left corner.

In June, Louis also shared a few photos from their Glastonbury festival outing which included a group shot where he cozied up to Zara

Louis Tomlinson has previously dated model Eleanor Calder, Danielle Campbell and Briana Jungwirth, with whom he shares son Freddie.

Meanwhile, Zara McDermott was in a high-profile relationship with fellow British TV personality Sam Thompson until December 2024. 

Since then, she has moved on with Louis, and remained focused on her work and relationships. 

Read more :

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake shares hilarious life update after announcing Lyme diagnosis

Justin Timberlake shares hilarious life update after announcing Lyme diagnosis
The 'Cry Me a River' singer announced Lyme diagnosis after he ended the Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Chris Hemsworth plans to ‘embrace death’ after tragic diagnosis

Chris Hemsworth plans to ‘embrace death’ after tragic diagnosis
'Thor' star was diagnosed with a tragic disease three years ago during 'Limitless' series filming

Drake posts Gracie Abrams on Instagram, sparks fans' curiosity

Drake posts Gracie Abrams on Instagram, sparks fans' curiosity
The Canadian rapper has opened up about his personal struggles in a bizarre move involving Gracie Abrams

Olivia Rodrigo shares adorable clicks of full-circle moment with Weezer

Olivia Rodrigo shares adorable clicks of full-circle moment with Weezer
The 'deja vu' singer concluded her Guts world tour after more than 90 shows in 22 countries

Sabrina Carpenter pens sweet note ahead of upcoming album launch

Sabrina Carpenter pens sweet note ahead of upcoming album launch
The 'Girl Meets World' alum headlined Day 4 of Lollapalooza Chicago for its closing night

Dua Lipa wraps Sunny Hill Festival in style with vibrant fireworks display

Dua Lipa wraps Sunny Hill Festival in style with vibrant fireworks display
The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker bids farewell to her cherished Sunny Hill Festival with awe-filled message

Katy Perry makes extremely emotional move amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours

Katy Perry makes extremely emotional move amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours
Katy Perry makes heartfelt wish mid-concert just days after dinner date with Justin Trudeau

Ed Sheeran announces release date of new song ‘A Little More’ with Rupert Grint

Ed Sheeran announces release date of new song ‘A Little More’ with Rupert Grint
Ed Sheeran teams up with ‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint for an exciting new track from his upcoming album, ‘Play’