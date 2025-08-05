Camila Cabello releases ‘yours, c tour’ mini documentary

Camilla Cabello has finally released the most-awaited mini documentary in support of her yours, c tour.
On Tuesday, August 5, the That’s My Girl hitmaker released yours, c tour documentary on her YouTube channel.
The mini documentary featured clips from the first leg of her tour, which “healed” the musician.
In one scene, Camilla can be seen getting ready backstage with her dance crew.
The 13-minutes long video also featured the Worth It crooner interacting with fans after the show.
She also admitted to not performing well in one of the concerts, noting “not all shows can be great.”
Fans reaction to Camilla Cabello’s mini documentary:
A fan commented, “She has four songs with over a billion streams. Two more with the band. She has over 100 million followers across all her social media platforms. Fans all over the world. All of us who follow her no matter what.”
Another praised the singer, “She's literally been dealing with that life since she was 16. And she's surprised to see people with a poster of her (there are hundreds who even got tattoos). She doesn't understand how big she is, and how loved she is too.”
To note, Camilla Cabello’s yours, c tour is scheduled to end in São Paulo, Brazil on September 14, 2025.