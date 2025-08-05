Brandi Glanville suffers severe burns after using Nair to kill ‘facial parasite’

Brandi Glanville has left her fans concerned and angry after taking a shocking step to remove “parasite” from her face.
In a shocking mishap, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum suffered severe chemical burns after using Nair on her face in an attempt to remove facial parasite.
Taking to her official TikTok account on Sunday, August 3, the 52-year-old American TV personality and former model shared a distressing video showing her with a severely burned face, sparking a wave of concern among her fans.
The clip featured her face visibly irritated with redness and blotches around the chin, cheeks, and nose.
“I know I look attractive,” Glanville said sarcastically as she began the video.
In the video, Brandi Glanville shared that she decided to use the depilatory cream on her skin to have an “exfoliated face” that “pisses off” her facial parasite.
The former model has been navigating alarming health crisis marked by facial disfigurement, painful swelling, and mysterious drainage, which she suspects is because of a parasite she came in contact with during filming in Morocco in mid-2023.
Even after suffering the intense burns, The Apprentice star promoted using Nair hair removal cream on face, calling it a “fountain of youth.”
“Good news. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore,” she stated.
Captioning the post, she wrote, “Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I'm on fire sooooioko don't to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars.”
“mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it's cold enough spray all day cause I'm in some pain,” The Traitors alum added.
Brandi Glanville’s video sparked anger and concern among her fans, as some slammed her for promoting the hack even after suffering the major mishap, while others expressed sympathy and urged her to seek professional medical help.