Bangladesh garment factory fire claims at least 16 lives

A huge fire broke out at a garment factory in Bangladesh and killed at least 16 people, with authorities noting that the death toll could rise.
The fire service shared that sixteen bodies that have been recovered were burnt beyond recognition and will be handed to bereaved families after DNA testing.
On Tuesday, October 13, relatives and families were seen gathered outside the factory in Dhaka's Mirpur area to get any update about their loved ones.
The fire, which broke out at the factory around midday, was extinguished after three hours; however, a chemical warehouse beside that continued to burn, reported BBC.
Such incidents involving fires are relatively common in densely populated Bangladesh due to safety issues and poor infrastructure.
According to eyewitnesses, the chemical warehouse stored bleaching powder, plastic and hydrogen peroxide, all of which can intensify fires.
Most of the deaths were caused by toxic gas and the building's roof door being locked, the fire service revealed.
Fire service director Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told local media that police and military officers are still trying to locate the owners of the factory and the warehouse, as authorities investigate if the warehouse was being operated legally.
The fire service said that the chemical warehouse had no fire safety clearance or licence from their department.
Meanwhile, officials in northern Dhaka had confirmed that the warehouse had no occupancy certificate or licence to operate, local media reported.