US cancels six foreigners' visas over comments on Charlie Kirk's killing

The controversial right-wing activist, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated at a Utah university event in early September

  • By Hania Jamil
President Donald Trump's US State Department has decided to take strict actions against individuals criticising the late right-wing influencer, Charlie Kirk.

On Tuesday, October 14, the agency revoked the visas of six foreigners over social media comments about the assassination of Kirk, who was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

"The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans," the State Department said in a statement posted on X. 

It added, "The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk."

Furthermore, the agency listed six "examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the US" in a thread on the social media platform, which included screenshots from individuals identified as nationals of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, South Africa and Paraguay.

The thread ended with a statement from the state department that Trump and the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, "will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws."

Last month, a deputy secretary of state, Christopher Landau, urged social media users to send him posts critical of Kirk so "appropriate action[s]" can be taken.

Previously, the Trump administration ramped up efforts to identify and potentially expel thousands of foreign students it accuses of participating in unrest in the form of protests against Israel's mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Moreover, the administration has also required foreign visitors to make their social media accounts public so that they can be checked before they are allowed to enter the land of the free.

