Stephen Colbert mocks Doanld Trump's 'super bad' Time magazine cover

Donald Trump ‘called out’ his Time magazine cover photo, describing it as ‘worst of all time’

  By Bushra Saleem
Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's ‘super bad’ Time magazine cover

President Donald Trump might be earning praise in some quarters for his part in brokering a peace deal in the Middle East, but that hasn’t stopped him from ranting on social media, this time over a Time magazine front cover photo.

On Tuesday, October 14, edition of The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert commented on the latest Time cover, which features a shot of Trump taken from lowdown, looking up at his chin.

“Worst Georgie O’Keefe ever,” Colbert quipped before adding, “It’s one of those optical illusions where you can’t tell if it’s an old woman or a young ball sack. The President of the United States is far too busy hammering out the details of a deal to end generational conflict in the Middle East to worry about how he looks on some bi-weekly magazine, you would think.”

Colbert then shared Trump’s recent Truth Social rant, in which he wrote, “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!”

Trump has made no secret of his desire to feature on Time’s cover and did so four times last year. The obsession has made it as far as Trump’s golf clubs, in 2017, the magazine asked him to remove mocked up covers on display at some of his properties.

The latest edition’s photo was taken by Graeme Sloane for Bloomberg at the White House on 5 October.

