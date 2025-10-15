World

Raila Odinga, former Kenyan prime minister dies at 80

Raila Odinga was Kenya's longest-serving detainee and fought on multiple occasions for democratic freedom

  • By Hania Jamil
Raila Odinga, former Kenyan prime minister dies at 80

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga has passed away at the age of 80, as per the family sources.

Odinga took his last breath on Wednesday, October 15, while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in India.

In recent weeks, speculations about his health had been making headlines, although family members and political allies had dismissed reports suggesting he was critically ill. 

A prominent figure in Kenyan politics, Odinga ran unsuccessfully for the presidency five times. He rejected the results on each occasion, claiming that victory had been stolen from him.

He was given all clear by Kenya's highest court after the 2017 elections, when it nullified Uhuru Kenyatta's victory and ordered fresh polls. However, he boycotted the rerun and demanded electoral reforms.

The disputed 2007 election, in which Odinga claimed he was cheated of victory by Mwai Kibaki, led to Kenya's worst crisis.

Violence erupted around the country, resulting in 1,200 deaths, and about 600,000 people were forced to flee their homes.

To resolve the crisis, a power-sharing agreement was brokered by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, leading to the formation of a unity government in which Odinga became prime minister.

After his most recent defeat in 2022, he joined President William Ruto in a so-called broad-based government, which brought several of his allies into key positions.

The Ruto administration backed Odinga's bid to become chairperson of the African Union Commission, in elections held earlier this year. Despite strong regional support, he lost to Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Odinga inspired a passionate and loyal following throughout his political career, especially in western Kenya, where he was from.

His supporters called him "Baba" (Father), "Agwambo" (Act of God), and "Tinga" (Tractor), which came from his party's symbol during the 1997 elections.

