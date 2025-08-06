Home / Entertainment

Francis Ford Coppola gets candid about hospitalization for heart surgery

Francis Ford Coppola has broken silence after been hospitalized in Rome.

As per the reports, the Godfather star is resting in the hospital after undergoing a medical procedure for his heart.

Following the heart procedure, Francis gave an update about his health on Tuesday, August 5.

He stated, “Da Dada (what my kids call me) is fine, taking an opportunity while in Rome to do the update of my 30 year old afib procedure with its inventor, a great Italian doctor - Dr. Andrea Natale! I am well!”

Tabloids suggested that Francis was experiencing a “mild cardiac arrhythmia” prior to the procedure.

Fan’s well wishes:

Shortly after Francis Ford Coppola’s health update, his fans rushed to the comment section to express concern.

A fan commented, “This is wonderful news I’m happy to hear you’re doing well, Mr. Coppola! Rest and recover!”

Another wrote, “God bless you and your family . You are an American treasure we love you”

“Btw, The Godfather Part II has been playing a lot lately. I’m always happy to see it especially to see my late husband, Bruno Kirby. I still have his Young Clemenza shoes and hat from it,” a third noted.

Earlier this year, Francis was honored with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in Los Angeles.

