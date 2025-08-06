Jennifer Lopez heats up Turkey in dazzling silver bodysuit during tour show

Jennifer Lopez is heating up Turkey!
On Tuesday, August 5, the Atlas actress took the stage in Istanbul to give an electrifying performance, as per of her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour.
Alongside delivering her hit song to a packed-crowd, Lopez also served a slew of dazzling look during the show.
The 56-year-old singer first debuted a dazzling silver bodysuit which featured a plunging neckline, displaying her gym-honed body.
She complemented her risqué high-cut ensemble with a sizzling sequin thigh high boots, which added glamour to her already glittery look.
The Jenny on the Block singer let her blonde tresses blow in the wind as she danced around the stage with her backing dancers.
Lopez completed her look with a coordinated silver bejeweled microphone, pearl earrings and a gold glittering 'Jennifer' necklace.
At one point, she was seen wearing a dazzling gold jacket with long tasseled sleeves over her outfit.
The On The Floor hitmaker later on changed into a daring black cut out dress a blue catsuit and a gold bodysuit.
During the show, Jennifer Lopez performed her many songs like Booty, Let's Get Loud and On the Floor.
She even called out her fans onstage to snap some selfies on their mobile phones.
The tour kicked off in Spain on July 8 and is scheduled to conclude in Kazakhstan on August 10.