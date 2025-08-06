Lily Collins turns heads in bold red suit on 'Emily in Paris' set

Lily Collins turned heads in a bold, plunging red suit as she was spotted carrying her passport while filming new scenes for Emily in Paris, continuing production on the hit Netflix series in the French capital.
On Wednesday, the Emily in Paris starlet garnered attention while she continued to film scenes for the fifth season of the series in the French capital.
Collins served looks in an eye-catching red blazer which she layered over a matching waistcoat.
To elevate her glam she wore a bold coordinated pair of trousers, walking on the French streets in a pair of red towering heels as she carried a passport in hand.
She paired her dress with a long red coat as she filmed alongside co-star Ashley Park, who portrays Mindy Chen.
Collins completed the look with a statement silver metallic handbag and oversized hoop earrings.
On the other hand, Ashley looked ravishing in a studded black dress which she paired with leopard print towering heels and a snake print handbag.
They seemed to be enjoying themselves, chatting animatedly amid the lively city backdrop.
The upcoming series will see Emily juggle her potential new life in Rome and her past life in Paris.
Emily in Paris is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025.