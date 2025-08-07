'Stranger Things' creator promises ‘craziest’ season 5 cold open

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer has sent fans into a frenzy after revealing that one of the episodes in the show’s fifth and final season will feature the “craziest cold open we’ve ever done.”
On August 4, the writer-director took to her Instagram post to share that the first two “chapters” of the fifth and final season are “locked, mixed, scored, colored, DONE.”
In a post, he offered a sneak peek into what’s next, including the sci-fi series’ “craziest cold open” to date.
He also showcased the title cards for the first two episodes, including one that teases the “vanishing” of someone he mysteriously covered up with a question mark.
Duffer shared in a caption, season opener "Chapter One: The Crawl,” adding, it “is our favorite, most eventful first episode since Season 1.”
Notably, the iconic 2016 pilot introduced fans to core characters like Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin.
He also teased that the second episode, which he referred to as “The Vanishing of…,” avoiding spoilers, “has by far the craziest cold open we’ve ever done. One of the sequences we’re most proud of this season."
To note, the Stranger Things season 5 premieres with Volume 1 on November 26 and Volume 2 will be released on December 25, and the finale will be released on December 31.