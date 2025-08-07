Home / Entertainment

'Wednesday' Season 2 skips key character, part one tackles Xavier absence

Percy Hynes White portrays Xavier in season one of 'Wednesday' and was accused of sexual assault after show's debut

Wednesday Season 2 skips key character, part one tackles Xavier absence
'Wednesday' Season 2 skips key character, part one tackles Xavier absence 

Wednesday Season 2 has addressed the sudden disappearance of Xavier Thorpe from the show after the actor, Percy Hynes White, was accused of sexual assault.

In the first episode of season 2, which dropped on August 6, new principal Barry Dort explained that Hynes White's character had transferred to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland.

Later in the episode, Enid told Wednesday that she had received "a creepy crow on a headstone" painting from Xavier along with a note.

The note read, "I tried texting, but I guess you lost the phone I gave you."

"Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don't ask me how I know or what it means, but it’s connected to you, I’m sure," it continued.

Xavier's message concluded, "Who's Wednesday Addams without a mystery to solve, right?"

On Wednesday, Hynes White played the artistic friend of protagonist Wednesday, portrayed by Jenna Ortega.

The first instalment hinted at a possibility for romance between the two, or betrayal, as the Scream actress tried to determine the identity of the mysterious Hyde monster.

Throughout the first season, their friendship was tested until the ultimate conclusion, in which one of Wednesday's other closest friends turned out to be the culprit.

Addressing the possibility of Xavier's return in the future, show creators admitted, "We have seen the last of him." 

Percy Hynes White's departure came after he was accused of sexual assault in January 2023 by an anonymous woman on X.

At the time, the 23-year-old actor was also accused of racism when a video of him using a racial slur resurfaced online. 

Hynes White had strongly denied the sexual-assault allegations, claiming that he had never met the woman who made the claims.

Wednesday Season 2, first part premiered on August 6, and the second part is set to release on September 3.

You Might Like:

‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 1 now available on Netflix: See cast

‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 1 now available on Netflix: See cast
'Wednesday' season 2 cast brought together a mix of veteran actors and fresh ones, paving the way for the show’s success

Brad Pitt faces personal tragedy as mom Jane dies at age 84

Brad Pitt faces personal tragedy as mom Jane dies at age 84
The 'Good Will Hunting' star’s niece Sydney paid a heartfelt tribute to late Jane Pitt

MGK’s sparse eating routine leaves fans concerned for his health

MGK’s sparse eating routine leaves fans concerned for his health
The 'Rap Devil' singer opened up about his eating routine in a casual video interview

Lily Collins turns heads in bold red suit on 'Emily in Paris' set

Lily Collins turns heads in bold red suit on 'Emily in Paris' set
The 'Emily In Paris' starlet garnered attention while she continued to film scenes for the fifth season

Ed Sheeran criticizes artists for miming and cancelling gigs

Ed Sheeran criticizes artists for miming and cancelling gigs
The 'Photograph' crooner also shared different aspects of the industry, making subtle digs at some fellow singer

Tom Holland shares hilarious truth behind his lip sync battle fishnets

Tom Holland shares hilarious truth behind his lip sync battle fishnets
The 'Spider-Man' star made a confession about his famous performance on the tune of Rihanna's 'Umbrella'

Jennifer Lopez heats up Turkey in dazzling silver bodysuit during tour show

Jennifer Lopez heats up Turkey in dazzling silver bodysuit during tour show
Jennifer Lopez is set to conclude her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour in Kazakhstan on upcoming weekend

Jack Osbourne finally speaks out on dad Ozzy’s death after days of silence

Jack Osbourne finally speaks out on dad Ozzy’s death after days of silence
Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman, passed away at the age of 76 last month