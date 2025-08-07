'Wednesday' Season 2 skips key character, part one tackles Xavier absence 

Wednesday Season 2 has addressed the sudden disappearance of Xavier Thorpe from the show after the actor, Percy Hynes White, was accused of sexual assault.
In the first episode of season 2, which dropped on August 6, new principal Barry Dort explained that Hynes White's character had transferred to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland.
Later in the episode, Enid told Wednesday that she had received "a creepy crow on a headstone" painting from Xavier along with a note.
The note read, "I tried texting, but I guess you lost the phone I gave you."
"Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don't ask me how I know or what it means, but it’s connected to you, I’m sure," it continued.
Xavier's message concluded, "Who's Wednesday Addams without a mystery to solve, right?"
On Wednesday, Hynes White played the artistic friend of protagonist Wednesday, portrayed by Jenna Ortega.
The first instalment hinted at a possibility for romance between the two, or betrayal, as the Scream actress tried to determine the identity of the mysterious Hyde monster.
Throughout the first season, their friendship was tested until the ultimate conclusion, in which one of Wednesday's other closest friends turned out to be the culprit.
Addressing the possibility of Xavier's return in the future, show creators admitted, "We have seen the last of him."
Percy Hynes White's departure came after he was accused of sexual assault in January 2023 by an anonymous woman on X.
At the time, the 23-year-old actor was also accused of racism when a video of him using a racial slur resurfaced online.
Hynes White had strongly denied the sexual-assault allegations, claiming that he had never met the woman who made the claims.
Wednesday Season 2, first part premiered on August 6, and the second part is set to release on September 3.