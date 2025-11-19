Entertainment

Ariana Grande hints at career shift ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release

The 'Wicked' star drops major update on Eternal Sunshine tour

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Ariana Grande has revealed that her Eternal Sunshine Tour may be her “one last hurrah,” signaling what could be a major turning point in her music career.

While conversing at the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, November 18, the Side to Side singer mused about the direction her life may take in the coming decade.

"I think the last 10 to 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up," Grande, 32, said.

"I don't want to say any definitive things. I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time," she said of her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour.

She insisted she’ll give this leg of the tour everything she’s got, adding, "It's going to be beautiful and I'm so grateful that — I think that's why I'm doing it because I'm like, 'One last hurrah.' For now.”

Upon asking about her artistic trajectory, Grande said she felt "a lot more connected to myself and my art” since moving beyond pop.

"I spent so much time only doing pop music — but I grew up as a girl who loved musical theater and comedy. So I think the thing that will be best for my soul and also my art and for what I'm giving to myself to, is if I'm chasing things that feel very right in the moment," she said.

Grande said that even mundane projects need to offer something different.

She’s working on a film she loves for its script, humor, and cast, and will also do a short run of shows next year because it feels right.

To note, the 7 Rings songstress announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour across North America and the U.K. in August.

The tour, which kicks off in June 2026, will be in support of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine and released the deluxe version, Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, in March.

