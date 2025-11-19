Entertainment

‘DWTS’ alum Robert Irwin’s emotional ‘good luck charms’ leave fans in tears

Robert Irwin unveils two good luck charms with touching personal connections as he prepares for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ semifinal

  • By Sidra Khan
Robert Irwin has opened up about some very personal parts of his life.

Earlier this week, the Dancing with the Stars alum sparked an emotional frenzy among fans with two moving videos on Instagram, revealing his two good luck charms that hold deeply personal meanings for him.

In the heartfelt clips, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist shared that he has two good luck charms – his late father, Steve Irwin’s, shirt and a ring that represents his childhood home and family – noting that he wears them every Tuesday before the showtime.

Robert said that he wore his father’s shirt before his first DWTS performance back in September, and since then he puts it on for every rehearsal.

"Every show day on Dancing with the Stars, I have two good luck charms that I bring with me. And I wanted to share it with you," said the TV personality in his video.

He then showed a worn off shirt that featured holes and tears, many of which he got repaired.

Notably, Robert’s dad Steve Irwin passed away in 2006 after suffering an underwater accident at the age of 44. At the time, the reality show star was just 2 years old.

"Before you guys see my dance in costume, I've always done that dance — at least once — in dad's shirt. It just keeps me close to home, keeps me close to him. It just feels like a big hug every time I put it on,” he said.

The star continued, "Every time I step out into the ballroom, I represent my message, my dad's legacy, my home, my family. It is such an honor to get to do that."

In a separate video, Robert Irwin showed his second good luck charm, a ring made from old keys from his childhood home.

He revealed that he found the keys while cleaning his dad’s office and had them turned into a ring engraved with “1638,” the address of the Australia Zoo.

Fans’ reaction:

Robert Irwin’s emotional video left fans in tears, with one sharing an old photo of him with his dad, asking, “Is.. is this the same shirt?!”

“He’s just a boy that misses his dad,” wrote a second, while a third emotionally added, “THE RING.”

One more heartwarmingly noted, “Imagine being a little boy and finally being able to fit into your dads clothes and wanting to keep his memory alive.”

The 2025 Dancing with the Stars semi-finals are today, Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

