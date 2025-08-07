Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez spills beans on dating Jonas Brothers with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has opened up about dating Jonas Brothers along with her “best friend” Taylor Swift.

The Rare Beauty founder revealed that she dated Nick Jonas, meanwhile Taylor was in a relationship with Joe Jonas back in the days.

During her appearance on Jake Shane‘s podcast Therapuss, the 33-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress revealed the “best thing” she got out of that relationship.

Selena said, “Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. We dated, I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And everything was it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute.”

The Disney alum and Nick dated on and off from 2008 to 2010. They officially parted ways in March 2010.

“We don’t know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet. I was about 15 she was about 18 and that’s when it was the crazy curly Taylor and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up,” she added.

On the relationship front, Selena dated Justin Bieber (on and off from 2009-2018), Orlando Bloom (2014, 2016), Zedd (2015), Niall Horan (2015 to 2019), The Weeknd (2017) and Benny Blanco most recently.

The Who Says crooner and Benny announced their engagement in December 2024.

