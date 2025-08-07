Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ‘focused on kicking off new project’ amid romance

Home / Entertainment

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise get back to their 'intense shooting schedules' after Vermont vacation

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise are planning to kick off a “new project together” after enjoying summer break in Vermont.

The lovebirds, who were last spotted in Ana’s hometown Vermont, are working on an upcoming supernatural ocean thriller film, Deeper.

A source told PEOPLE, "Now, they are still very focused on kicking off their new project together. It's a very important project for both of them. They'll have an intense shooting schedule, but they are ready."

The Knives Out actress, 37, is reportedly excited to work with the Hollywood bigwig for the first time in her career.

"She loves spending time with Tom. It's her first time working with Tom and she wants to bring her best. She knows Tom has high standards on set, but she's ready for the challenge,” the tipster added.

Last week, the romantic couple were spotted holding hands during their weekend getaway in the Green Mountain State.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas relationship:

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sparked dating rumors in February 2025, when they were spotted together during a night out in London.

Ever since then, the pair have made multiple appearances together, more recently appearing on a boat in Spain and at an Oasis concert in London. 

