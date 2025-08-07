Home / Entertainment

Katy Perry proudly showed off her bruises after suffering a minor knee injury just days after sparking Justin Trudeau romance rumours.

The Dark Horse singer offered fans a look into her life's delightful moments in latest Instagram post, including a photo of her in a bath tub.

In a carousel of photos shared on Wednesday, August 6, Katy's bare legs were on display with deep bruises on both her knees as she was lying in a bath tub.

Katy Perry suffers knee injury amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours

Although, the singer did not share history of her injury in the caption, it is assumed that she suffered those wounds while pulling crazy stunts during her ongoing The Lifetimes Tour shows.

The series also included a hilarious video of Katy stuffing popcorn in her mouth with weird expressions on her face.

"We continue to tour" wrote the I'm His He's Mine singer in the caption of the post.

This post came amid Katy Perry and the former Canadian Prime Minister's dating rumours, who sent the internet into frenzy with their secret dinner date in Montreal last week.

Just a month before being spotted with Justin, Katy parted ways with her ex-fiance Orlando Bloom with whom she shares a daughter Daisy Dove.

