Princess Anne shows her modern side in stylish above the knee pencil skirt

The Princess Royal stepped out to meet the Republic of Ireland's president in Dublin on Wednesday

Princess Anne is redefining fashion goals with her sage green ensemble!

On Wednesday, August 6, the Princess Royal stepped out to meet the Republic of Ireland's president, Michael D. Higgins, and his wife in Dublin.

For the special visit, the 74-years-old princess looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a longline sage green jacket which she paired with a forest green above-the-knee pencil skirt and a light-colored blouse.

Princess Anne elevated her style game with a pair of black gloves and block heels to match, as well as her go-to crossbody leather bag.

A jacket, scarf, and gloves might not be the first choice for a summer outfit, but according to fashion expert Susie Nelson, founder of the designer vintage boutique Modes & More, Princess Anne’s look is perfectly logical.

"The temperature in Dublin is below 20 degrees Celsius, so not hot. A jacket makes the outfit more business-like and respectful of the occasion and the people she will be meeting," she told HELLO!.

Susie further added, "A silk scarf can soften an outfit and make it more feminine. The colours in the scarf can be used to highlight the wearer's facial features, complementing her eyes and also to tone in with items of clothing, including the jacket."

Princess Anne wore a similar wool coat in last March, when she attended the Easter matins service at Windsor Castle. 

