Max Verstappen vs. Lewis Hamilton: F1 highest paid driver of 2025

From Max Verstappen to Lewis Hamilton, salaries of the highest-paid drivers in 2025 revealed.
According to Racing News365, the top-ranking Formula 1 drivers earn millions each year. The salaries of the F1 drivers for the year have been revealed. So here are the names of the highest-paid players of 2025.
As expected, Verstappen and Hamilton, similar to the race, are leading in the numbers. The four-time world champion receives the highest salary among all players.
Max Verstappen
The base salary for 2025 is around $65 million. Seeing the extremely good and dominating performance of the 27-year-old, his team, Red Bull, is more than happy to pay him this figure. Along with the salary he will also earn additional money through performance bonuses.
Verstappen showed a phenomenal performance in 2024 his team, Red Bull, was more than happy to pay him millions of dollars. He won his fourth world championship in a row during the season and attracted big sponsors like EA Sports, Heineken, and Viaplay.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton, who made the headlines after moving to Ferrari, is not very far from Verstappen when it comes to salaries.
The 40-year-old reportedly earns around $60 million, but the additional bonuses and off-track endorsements made his total income around $100 million.
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc, who drives for Ferrari, earns a base salary of around $34 million. Although it is less than Hamilton's salary, it still makes Leclerc one of the best-paid drivers in the sport.
Top 5 highest-paid F1 drivers
1. Max Verstappen—$65 million
2. Lewis Hamilton—$60 million
3. Charles Leclerc—$34 million
4. Fernando Alonso—$20 million
5. Lando Norris—$20 million
6. George Russell—$15 million